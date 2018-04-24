Sinclair sets deals to sell stations to win Tribune Media buyout OK

As it continues to work to save a struggling acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) says it's reached deals to sell TV stations to several buyers in order to get government approval.

The deals are expected to close simultaneous with the Tribune Media transaction -- near the end of Q2, Sinclair expects.

Buyers include Standard General's Standard Media Group, Meredith (NYSE:MDP), Howard Stirk and Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. and another party to be announced.

Notably, Sinclair would sell off Tribune's WGN-TV (in No. 3 market Chicago) to "WGN-TV LLC" and continue operations at the station through joint sales and shared services agreements.

It would sell Tribune's CW-affiliated stations in Dallas (No. 5 DMA) and Houston (No. 7 DMA) to Cunningham; its own KUNS in Seattle (No. 12 DMA) to Howard Stirk (and provide service through joint agreement there); and sell Tribune's stations in Seattle, Miami, Denver, Cleveland and Sacramento, Calif., to a buyer to be named.

Meredith would pick up Tribune's KPLR-TV in St. Louis, the No. 21 DMA.