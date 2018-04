Edwards Lifesciences Q1 top line short of guidance; shares down 8% after hours

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Q1 results ($M): Net sales; 894.8 (+1.3%); Transcatheter Heart Valve: 551.6 (+2.3%); Surgical Heart Valve: 179.5 (-10.0%); Critical Care: 163.7 (+13.1%).

Net income: 206.6 (-10.3%); EPS: 0.96 (-9.4%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.22 (+29.8%).

Q1 guidance was non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 - 1.14 on sales of $900 - 950M.

2018 Guidance: Sales: $3.5B - 3.9B (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $4.50 - 4.70 from $4.43 - 4.63.

Q2 Guidance: Sales: $950M - 1,000M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.05 - 1.15.