Supervalu to sell, lease back eight distribution centers for $483M

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) agrees to sell eight of its distribution centers, representing ~5.8M sq. ft., to an unnamed buyer for ~$483M.
Upon closing the sale, SVU says it will enter into lease agreements for each of the facilities for an initial term of 20 years with five five-year renewal options.
SVU still will own more than 13M sq. ft. of real estate following the sale.
SVU -2.4% after-hours following Q4 earnings and FY 2019 revenue guidance of $15.5B-$15.7B, which may not be comparable to the $16.98B analyst consensus estimate because of the just-announced sale.