Cree +6.8% on Q1 EPS beat, upside revenue guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares gain 6.8% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 2% Y/Y sales drop. Q4 guidance has upside revenue from $390M to $410M (consensus: $381.64M) with in-line EPS of $0.05 to $0.09 (consensus: $0.08).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 27.8% (+2.6 percentage points Y/Y); total operating expenses, $367M (+$261M mostly due to goodwill impairment charge); cash and equivalents, $401.5M (-$209M); total liabilities, $585.8M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Cree beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 24)