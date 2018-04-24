Spotify +2.5% as Hedgeye sees 25-30% upside

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2.5% after hours, after Hedgeye called the stock its new best long idea, seeing 25-30% upside and strength in the near term vs. long term.

The bear cash is "a ways out," though, says analyst Hesham Shaaban. The music streamer is still a hostage to the music labels on royalty rates, but rate negotiations are moot until 2021 at the earliest. (h/t Bloomberg)

The company neutralized the sell-side with its pre-IPO forecasts, Shaaban says.

