Inphi +3.1% on Q1 with in-line EPS, guidance upside

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) shares are up 3.1% aftermarket on Q1 earnings that met EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 36% Y/Y sales drop. Q2 guidance has in-line revenue from $67.3M to $71.3M (consensus: $68.82M) and upside EPS from $0.12 to $0.14 (consensus: $0.10).

The company says, “Q1 represented the bottom of a down cycle driven by inventory buildups in China long-haul and metro markets”.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Inphi EPS in-line, misses on revenue (April 24)