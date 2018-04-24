Stocks plunge as rising bond yields, Caterpillar's warning spook investors

Stocks stumbled as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit 3% for the first time in four years, sparking concerns over higher borrowing costs for companies already facing rising commodity prices.

The major indices opened higher but fell in the afternoon after Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for the economy, warned its margins may have peaked in Q1 due to rising manufacturing costs.

"The market is saying 'yes, things have been good but what are you going to do for me tomorrow?'" UBS stalwart Art Cashin told CNBC.

Caterpillar's warning torpedoed the industrials (-2.8%) and materials (-2.7%) sectors, with CAT, 3M and Lockheed Martin all losing more than 6% despite reporting Q1 earnings that, headline-wise, came in better than expected.

The trend also held within the tech sector (-2%), where Alphabet sank 4.5% despite a strong quarter, and fellow FAANG stocks Facebook and Netflix also suffered, each losing ~3.7%, and chipmakers struggled.

In the Treasury market, the yield on the 10-year note continued its climb towards the psychologically important 3% mark, actually touching it in intraday trade before finishing at 2.98%, a basis point higher than Monday's close; the two-year yield lost a basis point a day after closing at a seven-year high.

WTI June crude oil fell 1.4% to settle at $67.70/bbl.