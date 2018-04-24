U.S. crude supply rose 1.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 1.1M barrels of crude oil for the week ending April 20, vs. a draw of 1.04M barrels last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 2.72M barrels and distillates show a draw of 1.91M barrels.

Nymex June crude recently was $67.71/bbl in electronic trading, virtually unchanged from today's $67.70 settlement price.

