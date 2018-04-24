Blackstone Mortgage Trust covers payout in Q1

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) reports Q1 core earnings of $69M or $0.64/share and paying a $0.62/share Q1 dividend, equating to an 8.1% dividend yield.

Book value of $26.95/share rose $0.02 for the quarter; today's close of $30.56 is a 13% premium to book.

BXMT says it originated $1.9B of senior commercial real estate loans during the quarter, growing its portfolio by $1B.

Growth of 9% during Q1 resulted in a $12.1B total portfolio of senior loans with a weighted average origination LTV of 62%; 94% of the portfolio is floating rate.

A 1% increase in LIBOR would increase annual net interest income by $0.24/share; 94% of the portfolio is floating rate.

