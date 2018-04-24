Reuters: Breakthrough means likely Shire/Takeda deal as soon as tomorrow

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) is up 4.2% postmarket after Reuters reports that it's reached a breakthrough in talks with Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) after the latter sweetened its fifth buyout offer, for $62B.

The two plan to announce a preliminary merger deal as soon as tomorrow, multiple sources told the news service.

Shire's expected to agree to extend a Wednesday regulatory deadline that will provide Takeda more room for due diligence. Under British takeover rules, Takeda had until 5 p.m. tomorrow to make a firm offer, but that deadline can be moved back.

