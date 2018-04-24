Capital One slides as Q1 EPS beats estimates but net interest margin drops

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) -1.4% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q1 earnings but net interest margin tumbles 10 bps Q/Q to 6.93%.

COF says it delivered Y/Y growth in loans, deposits, revenues and pre-provision earnings.

Provisions for credit losses fell 13% Q/Q to $1.7B; net charge-offs totaled $1.6B, reserve build was $56M, and the efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items was 51.45%.

Average loans held for investment in the quarter declined 1% to $249.7B; credit card period-end loans fell 6% to $107.6B, while auto period-end loans rose 2% to $54.8B.