Monsanto launches product to deactivate dicamba weedkiller

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) says it is developing the first product that deactivates the dicamba weedkiller inside spraying equipment after it is used, in the company's latest attempt to prevent unintended crop damage associated with the controversial herbicide.

MON says the product - which aims to stop farmers from accidentally applying traces of dicamba on crops that cannot tolerate it when the chemical’s residue remains in spraying equipment - will be launched in the coming weeks as U.S. farmers advance crop plantings.

Growers in the farm belt said last summer that dicamba herbicides, which also are sold by BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), vaporized and drifted away from where they were sprayed on soybeans and cotton that MON had engineered to resist the chemical.