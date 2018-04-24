Millicom returns to organic growth in service revenue, EBITDA

Millicom International Cellular (OTCPK:MIICF) swung back to organic growth gains in service revenue and EBITDA Q1 earnings.

B2C Mobile customers rose 1.8% Y/Y to 31.87M; of those, mobile data customers were up 17% to 15.24M, and 4G customers nearly doubled to 7.55M. Postpaid subs were up 6.3% to 3.02M.

B2C Mobile ARPU dipped 1.7% to $7.60.

Total homes passed were up 10.5% to 9.28M. Home ARPU rose 0.5% to $29.

Overall, group service revenue was up 3.4% to $1.42B; organic growth was 3.6% vs. a year-ago decline of 1.7%. EBITDA was up 2.3% to $554M; its organic growth was 1.5%, vs. a year-ago decline of 0.6%.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

Press release