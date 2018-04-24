Williams denied gas pipeline permit by New York regulator

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) is denied a key water quality permit by the state of New York for its Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas pipeline project, similar to the state's denials of the same permit to two other gas pipelines in recent years.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it denied the permit to the 400M cf/day project "without prejudice" because WMB's application materials were incomplete and an ongoing environmental review may result in changes to the project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month issued a favorable draft environmental impact statement for the project.

The same regulator two years ago denied a water quality permit to WMB's Constitution pipeline, saying the application failed to address significant water quality impacts, and last year denied a water permit to National Fuel Gas' Northern Access project, saying its construction technique would block the flow of streams.