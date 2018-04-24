PG&E, Edison move higher as California bill on wildfires makes progress

California utilities PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rose by a respective 1.6% and 1.2% in today's trade as state lawmakers advanced a bill to address future wildfire damages that the companies may be on the hook to cover.

Legislation that cleared a key California Senate committee today would shield utilities that comply with approved safety plans if one of their power lines spark a wildfire; however, the utilities would remain subject to potential civil lawsuits, and the bill would not be retroactive, meaning PCG and EIX could still face billions of dollars in costs from wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures last year, Bloomberg reports.

But shares of both utilities rallied on news of the amended legislation, as it at least offers investors some clarity as to how California’s utilities will be held responsible for wildfires.

Analysts have estimated that last year's wildfires alone could cost PG&E more than $15B in claims and Southern California Edison more than $4B.