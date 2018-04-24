America Movil adds wireless subs, beats on revenue in mixed report

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) topped revenue expectations but profits and EBITDA fell short in its Q1 earnings report.

Net profit was 18B pesos (about $957M), equal to about $0.29/ADR.

Revenues of 254.4B pesos were down 3.7% in peso terms, but up 2.1% in constant currency due to peso appreciation. They beat an expected 253.4B pesos.

Revenue growth was mainly driven by postpaid revenues (up 9.2%), prepaid data (up 11.4%) and fixed broadband (up 5%).

Postpaid wireless subs gained a net 1.4M (doubling the prior-year gain), including 935,000 in Brazil and 181,000 in Mexico.

Meanwhile, access lines were essentially flat at 362M. Broadband accesses were up 4.8% Y/Y after 427,000 new ones mostly in Brazil, Mexico and Central America. The pay TV subscriber base was down 2.4% after 49,000 disconnections.

