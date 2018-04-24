Videogame sales fall back 11%; 'Far Cry 5' posts strong launch

Videogame sales took a breather in March, slowing down a still-strong 2018, falling 11% Y/Y overall.

Sales came to $1.316B compared to a year-ago $1.478B, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales that had been powering overall gains fell 32% to $331M. Software sales dropped 10% to $613M, while accessories sales rose 20% to $372M.

But a strong January and February means Q1 spending overall was up 15% Y/Y.

Hardware sales are up 13% YTD to $925M, the highest total since 2014, driven by growth in Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT) spending, analyst Mat Piscatella notes. PlayStation 4 (NYSE:SNE) was the best-selling console platform in March, while Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch 32GB with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con was the best-selling single item.

In software, Far Cry 5 (OTCPK:UBSFY) set a franchise launch month record, debuting at the top of the dollar sales chart and becoming 2018's best-seller overall, and publisher UbiSoft becomes the year's top publisher so far. It's followed by Sea of Thieves (MSFT), and MLB 18: The Show (SNE); Kirby Star Allies (OTCPK:NTDOY) is fourth, and Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO) hangs around at No. 5.

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 6, Call of Duty: WWII (NASDAQ:ATVI); No. 7, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (OTC:NCBDY); No. 9, NBA 2K18 (TTWO); and No. 10, Monster Hunter: World (OTCPK:CCOEY). Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) best-seller for March is No. 15 A Way Out.

After hours: MSFT +0.1% , SNE +1.2% , OTCPK:NTDOY +0.1% , OTCPK:UBSFY inactive, TTWO flat, OTCPK:CCOEY inactive, EA flat.

ETF: GAMR