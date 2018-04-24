BP's Dudley warns of sanctions 'handed out like train tickets'

BP (BP +0.8% ) CEO Bob Dudley warns about sanctions being "handed out like train tickets," as he defends his company's relationship with Russia against a backdrop of tensions and pushing back against expectations that the U.S. could reinstate sanctions against Iran.

"I don't apologize for BP working in Russia. We've got a good relationship there. It is doing something good as well," Dudley says, reiterating his view of the role of business in building "bridges" between countries.

BP owns a 19.75% stake and a board seat in Russia's Rosneft, and Dudley repeatedly has defended the company's role in Russia.

Separately, Dudley urges the U.K.'s Cambridge University not to yield to pressure from students and academics to cut its investments in fossil fuels.