Dynagas LNG downgraded at Wells Fargo after shedding 15% in a week

Dynagas LNG (DLNG -4.3% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform with a $6 price target, slashed from $13, at Wells Fargo, which says another distribution cut is possible given expensive dropdowns from the company's private sponsor.

Shares have slumped ~15% since DLNG cut its quarterly distribution on April 18 to $0.25/unit from $0.4225, citing a decrease in operating cash flow and a weakened distribution coverage ratio.

Also, even with a successful refinancing, DLNG's higher cost of capital and declining operational cash flow put it a disadvantage relative to peers, says Wells analyst Michael Webber.