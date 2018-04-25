Mnuchin will head to China for trade talks

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is headed to China in "a few days" to resolve the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

"They trade with us [but] we can't trade with them," President Trump declared.

Both countries have proposed tariffs on the other, after the Trump administration's "Section 301" investigation into China's business practices.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN