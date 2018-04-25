Oil on watch after Iran dismisses Trump

Crude prices whipsawed yesterday after President Trump called the Iran nuclear deal "insane," while France's Emmanuel Macron discussed a new agreement which would block Iranian nuclear activity until 2025.

Prices are on watch again today, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissing Trump as a "tradesman" and warning of "severe consequences" if the U.S. were to pull out of the accord.

Crude +0.3% to $67.87/bbl.

