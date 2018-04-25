Earnings put Facebook back in the spotlight

Mobile ads and videos are expected to yield an impressive Q1 for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) today as the tech giant presents its first quarterly results since the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Investors will watching for any updates to the company's data protection plan, as well as engagement, a pledge to clamp down on "clickbait" and its daily active users (which fell last quarter for the first time in North America).

Ahead of the report, Facebook also announced it would appoint Kevin Martin, a former FCC chair, as its interim head of U.S. policy.