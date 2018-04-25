Shire confirms receipt of £49/share bid from Takeda, deadline for acceptance extended to May 8

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) announces that it has received a revised offer from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPYY). The latest bid is £49/share, £21.75 in cash and £27.26 in Takeda stock (0.839 of a Takeda share + $30.33 in cash per Shire share).

The bid values Shire at £46B. Shire shareholders will be entitled to any declared dividends made or paid by Shire prior to the completion of the transaction.

Shire shareholders will own ~50% of the combined company.

The companies have until May 8 to finalize their negotiations.