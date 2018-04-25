PGT Innovations expands manufacturing locations in Miami

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) announces expansion of manufacturing locations in Miami.

“Our new locations provide increased manufacturing capabilities and allow us to enhance operational efficiencies,” said Jeff Jackson, CEO, PGT Innovations. “I could not be prouder of our team members for their commitment to meet the rising demands of our customers, and for their assistance to ensure such a smooth transition. It is exciting to know that we are fully operational in our new facilities and are focused to provide the same great quality our customers have come to expect.”

Press Release