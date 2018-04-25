Boston Scientific Q1 revenues up 10%; earnings up 3%; revenue & non-GAAP EPS guidance raised

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 2,379 (+10.1%); Interventional Cardiology: 645 (+9.3%); Peripheral Interventions: 288 (+10.3%); Cardiovascular: 933 (+9.6%); Cardiac Rhythm Management: 493 (+6.5%); Electrophysiology: 75 (+17.2%); Rhythm Management: 493 (+6.5%); Endoscopy: 418 (+10.3%); Urology & Pelvic Health: 293 (+11.8%); Neuromodulation: 169 (+12.8%); MedSurg: 711 (+10.9%).

Net Income: 298 (+2.8%); non-GAAP net income: 455 (14.6%); EPS: 0.21 (flat); non-GAAP EPS: 0.33 (+13.8%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $9.75B - 9.90B from $9.65B - 9.80B; EPS: $0.90 - 0.94 from $0.93 - 0.98; non-GAAP EPS: $1.37 - 1.41 from $1.35 - 1.39.

Q2 Guidance: Revenues: $2.45B - 2.50B; EPS: $0.21 - 0.23; non-GAAP EPS: $0.33 - 0.35.