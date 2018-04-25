Northrop posts Q1 beat, ups guidance

Net earnings increased 14% to $739M, or $4.21 per diluted share vs. $650M, or $3.69 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +10%; Mission +3%; Technology -4%.

"While the company currently expects its previously announced acquisition of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) will close in the first half of this year, 2018 guidance does not reflect the pending acquisition," the company wrote in a press release.

Raised outlook for 2018: Diluted EPS of $15.40-$15.65 (from $15.00-$15.25), on sales of approximately $27B.

Q1 results