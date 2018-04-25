Hawaiian Holdings updates guidance

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reaffirms full-year capacity guidance for a 5% to 8% increase in available seat miles. The carrier expects capacity to rise 5% to 7% in Q2.

The company also sees revenue per available seat mile growth of 0% to 3% during the quarter and an increase in cost per available seat mile of 4% to 7%.

Hawaiian Holdings VP Brent Overnbeek walked analysts through the Q1 results during the post-earnings conference call (transcript). "Strong passenger revenue performance across all geographies, nearly double-digit growth in our value-added revenue per guest, a record first quarter for cargo and an unforecasted profit sharing tailwind from our co-branded credit card punctuated the quarter," he noted.