FDA on board with Pluristem's late-stage study of PLX-PAD for muscle injury following hip fracture surgery; shares up 6% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing its PLX-PAD cell therapy for the treatment of muscle injury following surgical repair of the hip joint due to fracture.

Discussions to OK the study in Europe are ongoing. Enrollment in both regions should commence later this year.

The trial will enroll 240 patients who will be randomized 1:1 to receive either PLX-PAD cells or placebo on the day of surgery. The primary endpoint will be the change in short physical performance battery score at week 26 versus baseline.

PLX-PAD cell therapy utilizes placental cells to secrete therapeutic proteins that trigger the body's own repair mechanisms which allows it to grow blood vessels and deliver oxygenated blood to damaged tissue, thereby accelerating the healing process.

