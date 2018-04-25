Stock futures in the red as 10-year cruises through 3%

Who knows for sure why the averages do what they do, but stocks certainly appeared to blink yesterday as the 10-year Treasury yield touched 3% for the first time in four years.
The yield pulled back by day's end, but the Dow lost 1.75%, the S&P 500 1.35%, and the Nasdaq 1.7%.
The 10-year is back at this morning, rising to 3.02%, and stock index futures are all lower by about 0.4%. TLT -0.45%, TBT +0.9% premarket
