Stock futures in the red as 10-year cruises through 3%

Who knows for sure why the averages do what they do, but stocks certainly appeared to blink yesterday as the 10-year Treasury yield touched 3% for the first time in four years.

The yield pulled back by day's end, but the Dow lost 1.75% , the S&P 500 1.35% , and the Nasdaq 1.7% .

The 10-year is back at this morning, rising to 3.02%, and stock index futures are all lower by about 0.4% . TLT -0.45% , TBT +0.9% premarket

