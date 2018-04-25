Teradyne -10.4% after Q1 beats, downside guide, analyst action, and M&A news

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) shares are down 10.4% premarket following yesterday’s Q1 report that beat on revenue and EPS estimates.

Downside Q2 guidance has revenue from $490M to $520M (consensus: $696.36M) and EPS of $0.45 to $0.52 (consensus: $0.93).

Key quote from CEO Mark Jagiela: “Despite the strong first quarter results, the demand outlook for 2018 mobile device test capacity declined sharply in the quarter and our second quarter guidance reflects that revised outlook.”

Analyst action: Baird downgrades Teradyne from Outperform to Neutral and lowers the price target from $52 to $40.

M&A news: Teradyne will acquire Mobile Industrial Robotics (MiR), creator of autonomous mobile industrial robots, for $148M net of cash plus $124M if certain performance targets are met through 2020.

