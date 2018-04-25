Twitter +3.7% on Q1 beats, ad revenue growth

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares gain 3.7% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 21% Y/Y revenue growth. Q2 guidance expects adjusted EBITDA from $245M to $265M, EBTIDA margin from 37% to 38%, and stock-based compensation expense from $85M to $95M.

FY18 guidance has stock-based compensation expense from $350M to $450M and capex from $375M to $450M.

Key metrics: Owned-and-operated ad revenue grew 28% on the year. DAUs grew 10% on the year and MAUs grew 3% on the year to 336M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Previously: Twitter beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 25)