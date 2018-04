Zynerba's ZYN002 show positive effect in focal seizure extension study

Results from an open-label extension study, STAR 2, assessing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ZYNE) lead candidate ZYN002 in adult patients with focal seizures showed a treatment effect. The data are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.

Patients experienced greater reductions in seizure rates as treatment duration progressed. At month 3, the median reduction was 25% versus baseline. At months 6,9 and 12, the median reductions were 36%, 49% and 58%, respectively.

ZYN002 is a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced transdermal gel.

