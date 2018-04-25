Boeing crushes estimates, lifts EPS outlook

Core operating earnings of $2.5B, or $3.64 per share vs. $1.9B, or $2.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes +5%; Defense, Space & Security +13%; Global Services +8%.

Booked 221 net orders in Q1 and delivered 184 commercial airplanes, a 9% increase from the quarter a year ago.

Strong operating cash flow of $3.1B; repurchased 8.9M shares for $3B; Cash and marketable securities of $9.9B provide strong liquidity.

Backlog remains robust at $486B, including over 5,800 commercial aircraft.

Raised outlook for 2018: Core EPS of $14.30-$14.50 (vs. $13.80-$14.00); Revenues of $96B-$98B; Commercial deliveries of 810-815 planes.

BA +1.5% premarket

Q1 results