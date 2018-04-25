Jacobs selected by ENCINA for new BTX plant in Wyoming

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) received a contract from ENCINA Chemicals, LLC to provide operations readiness support services for its new benzene toluene xylene processing plant in Gillette, Wyoming.

"Our advanced Jacobs Operations Readiness and Design for Reliability processes will be implemented on ENCINA's new BTX plant to support the scalability requirements of this facility," said Jacobs Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephen Hillier. "From initial operability to ongoing maintenance, the safety of the operations and maintenance workforce will be a key focus of Jacobs and ENCINA as we work together on this project."

Press Release