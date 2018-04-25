Cenovus Energy -4% after big Q1 miss, hurt by wide differentials

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) -4% premarket after reporting a much larger than expected Q1 loss, even as oil sands production nearly doubled to 359.6K bbl/day from the same quarter last year.

Q1 results were hurt by the widest light-heavy oil price differentials experienced since Q4 2013, planned turnarounds at its two jointly owned U.S. refineries and an impairment on some assets in the Deep Basin.

CVE says it had a C$123M cash shortfall from operating activities at the end of Q1, compared with a C$328M surplus a year earlier, and its operating loss from continuing operations was C$752M, vs. a $39M loss in the prior-year quarter.

CVE also says it incurred realized risk management losses from continuing operations of $469M, vs. losses of $79M in the year-earlier quarter.