Concert Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage study of CTP-543 in autoimmune-related hair loss

Enrollment has been completed in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Concert Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CNCE) CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks hair follicles resulting in hair loss. The primary endpoint is hair loss at week 24 as measured by the severity of alopecia tool (SALT).

Topline data should be available in Q4.

Fast Track-tagged CTP-543 is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor discovered by the company by applying its deuterium chemistry technology to modify ruxolitinib (Incyte's Jakafi). Ruxolitinib has been used to treat alopecia areata on an off-label basis.

Previously: Concert Pharma advancing mid-stage study of CTP-543 in autoimmune hair loss disorder (Feb. 12)