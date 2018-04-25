Lithia Motors missed estimates in Q1

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales flat Y/Y in Q1.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: -1.6%; Used vehicle retail: +4.6%; Finance and insurance: +5.1%; Service, body and parts: +2.8%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.45B (+20.2%); Used vehicle retail: $715.57M (+18.8%); Used vehicle wholesale: $75.96M (+6.2%); Finance and insurance: $106.51M (+22.7%); Service, body and parts: $285.7M (+22.8%); Fleet and other: $21.22M (-35.1%).

Online traffic up 24% Y/Y.

Same store F&I per unit was $1,380.

Gross margin rate flat at 15.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 11.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 40 bps 3.5%.

Total retail units sold +16.9% Y/Y to 77,611 units.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenues: $12B to $12.5B; Adjusted EPS: $10.60.