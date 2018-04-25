Wynn Resorts looks to Japan

One of the most intriguing parts of the Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) earnings conference call (transcript) yesterday was the clear interest that the company still has in moving forward in Japan.

"We're going to be very interested and looking at a large scale opportunity there we will be working with consortium of companies, but its one of the moments that in our industry you do not want to missed," stated Wynn CEO MAtthe Maddox.

A natural partner for Wynn in the pursuit of a Japan license could be Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF). "I think that as international jurisdictions open up we could potentially work together to jointly examine those," noted Maddox about the opportinity to work with Galaxy.

Galaxy's purchase of $927.5M worth of Wynn stock has been arranged and is due to close shortly.