STMicroelectronics +5% on Q1 results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares are up 5% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue with a 23% Y/Y sales growth. Q2 guidance expects revenue growth of about 1.5% on the quarter, which totals around $2.26B (consensus: $2.37B), with gross margin from 38% to $42%.

Revenue breakdown: Automotive and Discrete Group, $817M (+15% Y/Y); Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, $655M (+26%); Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, $750M (+26%).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 40% (+220 basis points); operating margin, 12% (+480 basis points); net income, $239M (+$131M Y/Y); FCF, $95M (+53%); cash from operations, $455M; net financial position, $522M.

CEO Carlo Bozotti: “Despite the weak demand we are experiencing for smartphones in the first half of 2018, we anticipate second quarter and first half revenues to grow year-over-year about 17.5% and 19.8%, respectively, at the mid-point of our guidance range. This will be driven by the continued better than seasonal sales trends in Automotive, Industrial and Internet of Things applications.”

