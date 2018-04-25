Independence Realty meets estimates, holds full-year outlook

Q1 core FFO of $15.6M or $0.18 per share vs. $13M and $0.18 a year ago. Dividend is $0.18.

Portfolio consists of 56 properties and 15.28K units vs. 52 properties and 14K at units at start of year and 47 properties and 13.2K units a year ago.

Average portfolio rent of $1,004 up from $976 a year ago. Same-store average rent of $1,020 vs. $1.005. Same-store period-end occupancy of 94.2% down 60 basis points.

Same-store NOI up 2% Y/Y, with rent up 1.7% and operating expenses up 2.1%. NOI margin down 10 basis points to 59.7%.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is reiterated at $0.74-$0.79.

Conference call at 9:30 ET

Previously: Independence Realty Trust FFO in-line, beats on revenue (April 25)

IRT flat premarket