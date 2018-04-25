MoviePass takes stake in Gotti film

MoviePass Ventures took an equity stake in the new Gotti movie starring John Travolta, according to Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro.

MoviePass Ventures is the financing arm of Helios and Matheson Analytics' (NASDAQ:HMNY) MoviePass business.

"By utilizing the MoviePass marketing platform to drive traffic to the theater, MoviePass Ventures hopes to capture additional revenue from downstream windows, including other forms of international, domestic, and streaming distribution in addition to merchandising, music and other ancillary rights," writes D'Alessandro.