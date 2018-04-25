Gold Fields cuts South Deep guidance after weak quarter; shares -9%

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -8.8% premarket after reporting lower production for the March quarter and warning of more difficulties at its South Deep mine in South Africa.

GFI says gold production for the quarter fell 1% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to 490K oz., while output from South Deep rose 4% Y/Y but fell 41% Q/Q to 48K oz.

GFI says South Deep’s production was hurt by a slow production build-up after the seasonal holidays, two labor restructuring processes that occurred at the end of 2017 and during the quarter, and a change in shift arrangements which was supposed to lift productivity but appears initially to have resulted in the opposite effect.

As a result, GFI cuts its full-year production guidance for South Deep to 244K oz. from its earlier outlook for 321K oz.; the company forecasts overall full-year production of 2M-2.5M oz.