Analysts size up Supervalu

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) is getting some credit on Wall Street for its sale-leaseback deal involving eight distribution centers as it charts a course to return to EBITDA growth.

Guggenheim (Hold rating) says "consistent" growth for Supevalu is still six to nine months away even with the "weak" retail banners taken off the table, while Telsey (Market Perform, $18 PT) points to the "cloudy" visibility on the company's turn to retail profitability.

Pivotal Research asks if Supervalu's progress is enough to satisfy the lurking activist investors.

The bull in the group is RBC Capital (Outperform, $39 PT). The RBC team calls Supervalu very attractive at its current level, noting the under-appreciate real estate and synergies from the Unified deal.

Sources: Bloomberg, Reuters