More on The Brink's Q1 beat

The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports Non-GAAP organic growth of 6% in Q1.

North America revenue rose 5% to $320M.

South America revenue increased 26% to $255M.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 120 bps to 8.4%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.45B; Adjusted operating profit: $365M to $385M (margin 10.6% to 11.2%); Diluted EPS: $3.65 to $3.85; Tax rate: ~`37%; Adjusted EBITDA : $515M to $535M.

“As we move through 2018, we expect operating profit margin improvement to accelerate as organic initiatives gain momentum, and as we achieve further growth from the six acquisitions we completed last year. We expect increased profit growth in the second half from normal seasonality and the addition of the Rodoban acquisition in Brazil. We also remain committed to driving additional growth by pursuing synergistic acquisitions. Including our pending $145 million investment in Rodoban, we expect to invest approximately $800 million in new acquisitions between now and the end of 2019.”

