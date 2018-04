Q1 core FFO of $74.7M or $0.57 per share vs. $79.5M and $0.61 a year ago.

Same-property NOI up 2% Y/Y. Rental growth rate of 5.8%.

Occupancy of 94.8% up from 93.7% a year ago.

Dispositions during quarter totaled $268M.

Buybacks YTD: $13.9M of common stock, and $14.3M of unsecured debt.

Full-year Nareit FFO per share guidance is lifted to $2.29-$2.35; core FFO per share is reaffirmed.

Conference call at 11 ET

WRI flat premarket