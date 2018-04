Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.77 up from $0.74 a year ago.

Same store revenues up 2.2% Y/Y, expenses up 3.9%, NOI up 1.5%. Average rental rate up 1.9%, with physical occupancy up 10 basis points to 96%.

Q2 normalized FFO per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81. The midpoint of $0.79 is up $0.02 from Q1 thanks to $0.01 in boosted NOI and $0.01 in lower corporate overhead.

Earnings call at 11 ET

Previously: Equity Residential misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 24)

EQR flat premarket