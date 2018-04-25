Graphics card shipment drop coming in April on crypto weakness

Taiwanese graphics card makers expect April shipments to drop 40% on the month due to drastically slowing demand for cryptocurrency mining, according to Digitimes sources.

Sources say some mining farm operators have stopped purchasing graphics cards to wait for Bitmain’s mining machines, which should launch in Q3.

Gross margins for the graphics card makers are expected to drop from 50% to between 20% and 25%.

The downturn could impact AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). In March, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland estimated that mining-related shares accounted for 20% of AMD sales and 10% of Nvidia’s sales. In its Q4 earnings call, AMD said the percentage of annual revenue tied to blockchain was in the mid-single digit percentage range.

AMD shares are down 0.2% to $10.09.