Statoil's strongest profit since 2014 still shy of expectations

Statoil (NYSE:STO) -1.4% premarket despite reporting adjusted Q1 earnings of $4.4B, its highest quarterly profit in more than three years and a third higher than the $3.3B in the same period in 2017.

The result fell short of analyst consensus expectations of $4.56B in quarterly earnings, and STO's 21% Y/Y jump in net profit to $1.29B was shy of the $1.48B consensus; revenue rose 28% Y/Y to $19.78B, exceeding expectations of $18.37B.

STO says Q1 equity production totaled 2.18M boe/day, up from 2.14M in the year-ago quarter, attributed primarily to higher production in the U.S., but the company expects scheduled maintenance activity to cut Q2 production by ~50K boe/day.

However, STO reiterated its 2018 guidance for annual production growth of 1%-2% and capex of $11B vs. $9.4B in 2017.

STO also says cash generated from operations rose to $7.13B from $6.24B and its net debt ratio fell to 25.1% from 29% three months earlier.