Sell-siders weigh in on Edwards Lifesciences after Q1 report; shares down 8%

Sell-side analysts provide their take on Edwards Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) Q1 numbers that included sales results that fell short of consensus.

Evercore ISI's Vijay Kumar: Selloff is overdone considering TAVR revenue was negatively impacted by lower royalties from Medtronic (~$6M - 7M), adding that U.S. TAVR sales were up ~16%, inline with estimates (OUTPERFORM/$145).

Cowen's Joshua Jennings: Q1 results "solid" against "lofty" expectations (OUTPERFORM/$165).

Leerink's Danielle Antalffy: Expansion into lower-risk patients could be more volatile and less consistent that the high-risk population. TAVR sales could decelerate (MARKET PERFORM/$140).

Bloomberg Intelligence's Jason McGorman and Ian Person: Underlying demand in TAVR did not materially change. EW still has the strongest portfolio of new products versus peers. Sales boost expected this quarter from European sales of Centera valve. Clearance to continue treating low-risk patients should support growth in H2.

Shares are down 8% premarket on light volume.

Source: Bloomberg

