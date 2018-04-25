Six Flags Entertainment rallies after earnings

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) trades higher after reporting Q1 revenue increased 30% to a record $129M for the slowest part of the theme park year.

Attendance was up 27% at the company's parks, while pricing also helped to boost results. Admissions revenue per capita increased $0.66 to $28.15 and in-park spending per capita increased $1.12 to $17.93.

"We remain laser-focused on exceeding $600 million of Modified EBITDA1 in 2018 and continue to work toward our long-term aspirational goal of $750 million of Modified EBITDA by 2020," says CEO Jim Reid-Anderson.

Investors are buying into the momentum cited by Six Flags heading into the busier part of the year. Shares are up 5.65% premarket to $62.50.

Previously: Six Flags beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 24)